C.O. thunderstorms bring rain and wind, topple trees, ignite fires

Weather

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thunderstorms that rumbled through Central Oregon on Sunday brought welcome, copious rain in some areas, but also toppled trees onto cars, homes and streets and brought lightning that ignited numerous fires, most caught small.

There were about 30 new lightning-sparked fire reports from weekend storms across Central Oregon, all but one held at 1/10th of an acre, known as a single-tree fire, BLM spokeswoman Lisa Clark said late Sunday.

The exception was the Frog Fire, which had burned about 15 acres in steep terrain and heavy vegetation in the Maury Mountains east of Prineville. Smokejumpers were brought in and had a line around about 20% of the fire by 9 p.m. Clark said they'd continue work through the night.

Winds toppled trees and branches large and small fell in several locations, one badly damaging a car near Bend's Drake Park and another onto power lines off Seventh Street in Redmond.

The heavy rain also brought high water in some places, including Sisters.

A red flag warning is in place until late Tuesday for parts of the region, warning of more hot and dry conditions and afternoon thunderstorms expected. A heat advisory also is place for much of the region until Tuesday night.