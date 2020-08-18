Clearing up soon

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

A heat advisory will remain in place until 9 pm and a red flag (fire weather) warning will remain in place until 11 pm Tuesday night. Our skies will be partly cloudy, with lows from the high 40s to low 60s. The winds will be gusty up to 25 mph out of the northwest, then lighten up after midnight.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies will carry us through the end of the week.

We will also see a modest cooldown that will have us in the mid 80s by Friday, with the low 50s overnight.

Sunny skies stay with us through the weekend, and highs will be back into the low 90s by Sunday.