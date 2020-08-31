Skip to Content
Hazy skies continue for the day before we see a big warmup

Good morning Central Oregon.

Hazy conditions will stay with us for Monday where we will see light to moderate coverage in Deschutes and Jefferson County. We expect those hazy skies to mostly clear up on Tuesday.

Once those hazy skies clear we will see a big jump in temperature. We are expecting mostly 90 degree days this week, topping out at 95 on Thursday.

We will then see a mild drop off on Friday and Saturday where we are forecasting a 91 and 89 degree days.

