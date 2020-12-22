Clear and calm for the next few days

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

We've seen our temperatures drop down into a more seasonal range after yesterday's cold front moved through the area.

We've also seen some stronger breezes, with some gusts as strong as 25 mph.

We're going to continue to see these cold temperatures. All of our area is forecast to potentially drop into the teens tonight, with La Pine maybe even having the chance to hit the single digits for the first time in a while.

We'll also see the winds die down tonight, and we'll see calm and clear days until our next storm system moves into the area on Christmas morning.

It doesn't look like it will be a white Christmas, but this system could big some scattered snow showers in some of the cities. But it will turn to rain by Friday afternoon.

The rain and snow mix will stick around until Saturday evening, when those clear skies will return once again for Sunday.