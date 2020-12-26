Clearing out for the next few days

Weather

Good Saturday evening Central Oregon!

A cold front didn't bring us much snow in our cities, but the mountain passes and ski resorts certainly got some snow.

Most of the passes have been plowed clean at this point, but the cameras are still showing some slick spots on the Cascades Lakes Highway and Willamette Pass.

Back in the cities, we're looking at above average tempertures tonight, but it will cool off slightly into tomorrow which figures to be a fairly cool and clear day.

That will be the theme until Wednesday because there won't be many clouds in our area until the next system starts to form.

Wednesday morning we'll start to see clouds roll in and we'll see a mixture of snow, rain and snow, rain and then back to snow as the tempertures change throughout Wedesday night and Thursday.

It will clear up in time for New Years Day. There should be some cloud cover on the first day of 2021, but we're not looking at a significant chance for precepition at this point.