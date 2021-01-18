Cooler temperatures this week drop us below average

Weather

Happy MLK Jr. Day, Central Oregon!

A few clouds will invade the region Monday night and leave us under mostly clear skies. Lows will dip to the mid teens to low 20s.

Mostly clear skies and mild conditions will prevail through the middle of the week.

A brief wintry blast will settle in Thursday. What begins as a slight chance of mixed showers during the day will turn to a chance of snow showers Thursday night, as lows drop into the 20's.

This short-lived event will leave behind some chilly temperatures. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies Friday and Saturday will be accompanied by highs in the mid 30s.

On Sunday, we will see partly cloudy conditions, highs around 40 and a very slight chance of a mixed shower or two.

