Average start to the week with a chilly end

Monday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay partly cloudy partly cloudy Monday night. Lows will be a bit below average, in the upper teens to low 20s. Breezes will become calm for the night.

Conditions will stay quite fair through Wednesday, with snow levels dropping to 2,700 feet. Wednesday night, we'll see our lows drop to the mid-teens.

With an increase in cloud cover will come a chance of snow showers and snow levels down to 1,600 feet on Thursday. The chance for snow stays with us through the weekend, with snow levels falling further, at 1,100 feet by Saturday.

We will also see highs in the 20s and lows well down into the single digits during that time.

