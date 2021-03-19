A mixed start to spring

Weather

Happy official start to spring, Central Oregon!

It'll be mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the 20s and 30s and westerly winds at 5-15 mph.

Saturday will look a lot like Friday, but it will be cooler. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s.

Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Look for a chance of scattered snow showers Sunday night as lows dip to freezing and a little below.

Monday will bring a chance of mixed showers. We will warm into the mid 50s by the middle of the week, with the next chance of showers settling in Wednesday night and into Thursday.