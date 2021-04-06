Increasing clouds and wind

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay clear Tuesday night and breezes will become light and variable after midnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

More sunny, warm conditions will prevail Wednesday, but a system will move in by the evening. Ahead of the system, we'll see increased winds, up to 20 mph out of the southwest.

A chance of any showers from those clouds is minimal but carries through to midday Thursday. We will be left with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures Thursday.

Sunny skies again Friday, but another, stronger system will close in Friday night and give us a chance at some snow showers into Saturday morning. The passage of this system will make for a breezy day Saturday into Saturday night. This system will pass quickly, and we will get some clearing Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be below average Saturday, but we will start to warm back up Sunday.