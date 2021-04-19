Sunny and warm this week, but changes are on the way

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

It will stay a little breezy through Monday evening, then winds become light after midnight. It'll be partly cloudy as well, with lows in the 20s.

A warming trend will get us to 70 degrees by Friday. Mostly sunny skies will settle in Thursday, along with some breezy winds through Thursday night. A chance of light and isolated showers will stay with us Saturday and Sunday.

