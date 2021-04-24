Snow in the mountains, t-storms in C.O.?

Weather

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Our run of warm, sunny days has come to an end.

Though we have yet to see the most significant precipitation from the his current weather system.

For Saturday night, we're looking at about a 40 percent chance for rain in Redmond, but that percentage increases as you move south through our region. The mountains should be just starting to see consistent snow fall that will last almost into Monday.

It's not looking like a major spring snow storm, but at least a few inches should accumulate along the crest of the Cascades.

Sunday is looking cooler, with highs topping out around the mid 50s. But we also have a higher chance for rain at least at some point during the day. We could even hear a clap of thunder or two as the day goes on.

Monday night looks to actually be the coolest and there will be widespread frost on Monday morning.

Temps start to pick back up into the 60s on Tuesday.

