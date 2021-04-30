Above-average temperatures continue…

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We will not see temperatures quite as warm as yesterday, but above-average temperatures are here to stay into the weekend. Redmond is expected to hit a high of 73 degrees, a 10-degree drop from yesterday, but still 10 degrees above average.

There is a slight chance for rain later tonight in the Sisters area, at about 20 percent. The rest of the region can expect light cloud coverage, with westerly breezes.

On Saturday and Sunday, we will see our temperatures dip down into the 60s, getting closer to that average number of 63. But by next Wednesday, we'll see those temperatures climb back up to about 79 degrees.