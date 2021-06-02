More record-setting temperatures…

Weather

It was a record-setting day for Redmond, as temperatures were 25 degrees above average hitting 99 degrees.

The rest of Central Oregon all was in the 90s, while Warm Springs hit triple digits.

We will start to see our temperatures cool off in the next few days. Tomorrow we will be in the upper 80s before dipping into the 70s and 60s by this weekend.

We are expecting a 20% chance for thunderstorms tonight across Central Oregon. Then Thursday night, we'll see chances for thunderstorms again in La Pine and Sunriver.