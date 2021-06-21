A fire weather warning is in effect…

Weather

Central Oregon will either be under a fire weather warning or a fire weather watch over the next 24 to 48 hours. Above-average temperatures and chances for thunderstorms make the perfect mix of conditions for fire weather.

According to the Roberts Field Almanac, usually we see temperatures around 78 degrees. Today in Redmond, we hit a high of 96 degrees.

Later tonight, we are expecting at least a 25% chance for thunderstorms in most of Central Oregon. We can also expect similar chances for thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Our forecast lows for the region will be in the 50s and 60s, about 10 to 15 degrees above average.

We will also see wind speeds throughout the region from 15 to 20 mph.