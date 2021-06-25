Our warmup is just getting started

Weather

Temperatures across most of Central Oregon stayed in the low 90s Friday, about 10 degrees above average. Tomorrow's temperatures will slowly creep into triple digits before most of Central Oregon will see those triple digits on Sunday.

To go along with our excessive heat warning, some parts of Central Oregon like Black Butte Ranch, Camp Sherman and Sisters are under a fire weather warning that expires tonight.

Our excessive heat warning will expire next Thursday. So for the next six days we could be seeing consecutive temperatures in the 100s, and records may fall.