Thunderstorms possible off and on through the week

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Monday night temperatures will be on the warm side from the upper 50s to low 60s. Northerly breezes will stay light and variable through the night.

We have a chance for Thunderstorms a couple of days this week. Our skies will continue to be partly cloudy through the middle of the week with that increase chance for storms. Highs will still be on the warm side in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows will be warm as well in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US