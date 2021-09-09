Thunderstorms are expected overnight

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We have a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday night with light, but gusty winds and lows in the 50s. A good chance of showers and thunderstorms will stay with us through much of Friday.

The Red Flag Warning currently slated to expire at midnight may well get extended. Friday's highs will be in the upper 60s with northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Mostly sunny skies will stay with us through the weekend as the storm activity moves off to the east. We will see plenty of sunshine going into and through next week. Highs in the mid 70s will be staying with us for several days after the passage of the storm system.

