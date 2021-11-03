Multiple cold fronts lead to several days with showers

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Rain showers will start late Wednesday evening and get heavier overnight. Lows will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s and breezes will turn light out of the south after midnight.

Back-to-back cold fronts lead to the start of several rainy days beginning Thursday, and with highs in the mid-50s, it will also mark the beginning of an extended cooling trend.

Highs will gradually drop to the mid to upper 40s by Sunday and they will stay there going into next week. We will see some breaks in the showers, but this is a broad system that will deliver rain showers to us right into the middle of next week.

Many will see lows dipping to freezing and below. Don't be surprised by snow mixing with the rain as early as Sunday night.

