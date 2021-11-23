Snow likely for some of us

Happy Tuesday Central Oregon!

La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver can expect to see some snowfall today as each city falls under a winter weather advisory, expiring at 4 p.m. Mount Bachelor is also under that advisory which means the mountain could get up to seven inches of snow.

Bend and Redmond do not fall under the advisory but could still see some snowfall with chances around 50 percent and if there isn't any snow rain is likely.

After today we will slowly start to see our temperatures warm up and hit the upper 50s on Thanksgiving.