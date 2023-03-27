Snow and heavy winds are expected on the High Desert

The Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight at 8PM through Tuesday, ending at 8PM.

Along East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades, snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of four to eight inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph along exposed ridges, will cause blowing and drifting of snow.

Partly cloudy skies today. There’s a chance of precipitation across the High Desert tonight.

Have a sparkling day!

