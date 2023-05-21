Skip to Content
A bit breezy with mild temperatures expected this week￼

Sunday night, we can expect mostly clear with a low between the mid 30’s to low 40’s.

Expect sunshine and breezy conditions Monday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s.

As the week progresses, temperatures will slowly begin to rise, hitting near 70 degrees by Tuesday. The warmest day of the week appears to be Friday when temperatures reach close to 80 degrees.      

There’s a slight chance we could see some precipitation by Saturday when temperatures hover around the mid to upper 70’s.

Have a great week ahead!

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

