Summertime is here but temperatures reflect Spring

Summer is officially here in Central Oregon! The summer solstice, also called the estival solstice or midsummer, occurs when one of Earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun. This occurrence happening at 7:57 AM this morning (June 21st).

As the week progresses, the temperatures will begin to rise, reaching the 80s by the weekend.

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

