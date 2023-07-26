Skip to Content
Sunny, hazy and warm temperatures are expected on the high desert

How you doin' Central Oregon!

Smoky conditions will stay with us into Thursday morning when we hopefully see some partial clearing. Sunny skies will be with us for as far as we can see.

These moderate temperatures will be with us through the coming weekend.

A warmup starts Monday and we will reach the low 90's Tuesday. 

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

