NWS in Pendleton issues fire weather watch for much of region, possibility of ‘abundant lightning’

BEND, Ore. KTVZ) – After several days of smoky skies from the Bedrock Fire to the west of Central Oregon, the National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for much of Central and northeast Oregon for Thursday and Friday, warning of thunderstorms and the potential for “abundant lightning” that could ignite new wildfires.

The NWS Pendleton office issued the watch Tuesday afternoon for much of Central and northeast Oregon, including the Deschutes National Forest, except for the Sisters Ranger District.

Forecasters warned that “thunderstorms could start new fires, especially in dry fuel beds,” and that “outflow winds could cause erratic fire behavior on pre-existing fires.”

NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist John Carroll said cloud cover will increase Thursday and some spotty showers are possible late in the day, but he doesn’t expect much if any rain. He also expects a chance of isolated showers or storms Friday afternoon.