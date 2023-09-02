Skip to Content
Weather

Cloudy skies and a bit of rain expected this weekend

KTVZ
By
Published 8:45 PM

Happy weekend Central Oregon! How you doin’?

Rainy days expected once again with a slight chance for us to see some lightning and hear some thunder.   The chances of the lightning are low but we may see some robust rain from time-to-time Saturday.  Not so much on Sunday, but a few showers are not out of the question. Our weather models indicate, not much in the way of rain on Monday, Labor Day, but a mix of clouds and sunshine should be the best way to define the day. 

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content