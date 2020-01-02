Dry and partly clear

Local Forecast

Partly cloudy skies are expected across the region Thursday with overnight lows in the 30s.

Friday looks to be partly sunny, with daytime highs in the low to mid-50s.

Friday evening, a modest cold front will move over the area from the west, beginning with mountain snow and light rain.

Friday overnight lows will be a little cooler, in the high 20s to low 30s.

Snow levels will start off at 5,000 feet to 4,500 feet for most of the region, and will drop to 2,000 feet to 2,500 feet from west to east by Saturday afternoon.

Late Saturday morning, precipitation chances will back off to just the Cascades.

Depending on how quickly the snow level drops and when precipitation backs off, some areas in Central Oregon could see snow.

Winds could pick up on Saturday to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph out of the west.

Saturday night through Thursday, a weather system over the Pacific Northwest will continue to bring showers to the region, along with breezy winds Saturday night and Sunday.

Snow levels should be around 2500 to 3000 feet, and some snow accumulation is possible from these levels and above.

As this system moves away, another replaces it on Monday, while a ridge of high pressure builds into the region.

