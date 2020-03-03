10 Degrees above average!

Local Forecast

While the Portland area will see some rain over the next few days, the Cascades will protect Central Oregon and we will see very fair conditions. Expect to be under mostly sunny skies today, with highs in the mid 50's to around 60 degrees. We will see a few extra clouds tonight, but we will be staying dry. Lows will be at freezing and a bit below. Breezes will turn light out of the south.

With little change in our airflow pattern, these fair conditions are likely to stay with us for the next couple of days. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and by Thursday we will see highs in the mid 60's. Friday's highs will stay in the mid 50's, but thickening clouds will deliver a chance of late day rain showers that will turn to mixed showers Friday night. The chance of showers will taper off through the day Saturday and we will be left with cooler temperatures. Highs over the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40's. Fairer conditions will return at the start of the new workweek.

