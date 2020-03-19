First Day of Spring!

Local Forecast

We may see a few thin clouds over the region today, but overall, we are going to be quite sunny and daytime highs finally get back to something more average for this time of year. Those highs will top out in the mid 50's and if you see any breeze at all, it will be light and variable. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight as low dip to the low to mid 20's with calm winds.

The warm up will continue Friday. Under partly cloudy skies our highs will be in the mid to upper 50's. The nicest days have been saved for the weekend! Skies will be mostly sunny, highs will be in the low 60's and breezes will be gentle. Enjoy those pleasant conditions because the next system will begin to build in Monday. It will thicken the clouds and bring a chance of showers from late Monday through Wednesday morning. With that system will come some cooler air. By Tuesday highs will only be in the upper 40's.

