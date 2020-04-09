How Nice Is This?!

Local Forecast

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to dictate sunny, warm conditions to much of the Pacific NW today. Our highs will climb into the upper 60's to low 70's. NW breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. Those light breezes will calm this evening and stay calm overnight. Our skies will stay clear tonight and overnight lows are expected to be in the low to mid 30's once again.

While we may see a thin cloud or two, Thursday will be equally warm. A weak front will draw a few more clouds and some cooler air into the NW beginning Saturday. We are expecting mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50's to low 60's for the weekend ahead. The passage of that front will also have us pretty breezy Friday night through Saturday night. NW winds at 10-20 mph will gust as high as 30-35 mph. Skies will clear a bit going into next week. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the low 60's.

