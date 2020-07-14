A Typical Day in C.O.!

Local Forecast

-GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A high pressure center off the California coast will set us up with a very fair air flow that will bring a string of warm days to us. Under sunny, blue skies our highs today will be in the mid 80's; pretty typical for this time of year. Gentle breezes will become northerly and pick up to 5-15 mph this evening. Those breezes become light and variable after midnight. Skies stay clear and lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's.

This fair air flow will keep our skies sunny Wednesday and Thursday when our highs reach the low 90's. That high pressure center will gradually make its way in our direction. We may see a thin cloud or two Friday and Saturday, but there will be no threat of any showers. Sunny skies will stay with us going into next week. Average temperatures Friday and Saturday will climb into the upper 80's and low 90's Sunday and Monday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!