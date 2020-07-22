Staying a bit above average

Local Forecast

-GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we are not expecting more than a few broken clouds later in the day, enough warm air will be pumped into Central Oregon to keep us quite warm. With plenty of sunshine, our highs will reach the low 90's. NW winds will pick up to 10-15 mph. Areas like Redmond, Sisters and points north will see gusts to 20 mph. Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 50's northerly winds at 5-10 mph.

We will stay quite sunny for the rest of the work week and into the weekend, but a modest change in the air flow will allow for cooler temperatures. Expect to see highs in the low to mid 80's through Saturday. Coming out of the weekend and into next week, we will be equally sunny, but much warmer. Beginning Sunday, highs climb back to the mid to upper 90's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!