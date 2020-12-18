Breezy w/ Variable Clouds

Local Forecast

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Some partial clearing this morning will leave us under partly cloudy skies, but clouds will thicken this evening and deliver a chance of showers toward the end of the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's. SE breezes at 5-15 mph will be a bit gustier for some areas. We will see a 30% chance of rain up until about midnight, then mostly cloudy into the morning. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's. Gusty southerly winds at 15-20 mph will stay with us for much of the night.

Saturday will be quite fair with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40's. Clouds will thicken Saturday night a bring a 30% chance of rain showers that will stay with us for the rest of the weekend and through to Monday night. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's Sunday and Monday. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will carry us through the middle of next week, with highs in the low to mid 40's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!