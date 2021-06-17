Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

A powerful ridge of high pressure over the SW United States has gained strength. It will deliver sunshine and daytime highs in the low to mid 80's today. Northerly breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight and those northerly breezes will become light and variable after midnight. Look for overnight lows in the mid 40's to low 50's.

This warm day marks the beginning of a string of warm days that will last through the weekend. Monday and Tuesday will find us in the low to mid 90's. We return to the mid to upper 80's Wednesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!