Clearing, but chilly

After a chilly day today, our air flow pattern will set us up to go into the weekend with some pretty fair conditions. Skies will see some clearing today, but highs will only reach the low to mid 50's. Westerly and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight and lows will range from the low 20's to low 30's. Winds will become light and variable.

High pressure centered well to our south will gradually deliver clearer skies Friday and highs that will reach the mid 60's. We will see a few more clouds Saturday, but under mostly sunny skies our high will be in the low to mid 70's. This is that time of year, however, when these pleasant conditions just don't last too long. The next system pushes in Saturday night. Clouds will thicken and deliver a 40% chance of rain showers through Sunday into Sunday night. This will not last long. We will see some clearing Monday along with the return of cool temperatures.

