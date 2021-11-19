Partial Clearing; Average Highs

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a cool, rainy start we will see some gradual clearing through the day. Highs will only reach the mid 40's to low 50's. Southerly winds at a gusty 5-15 mph will become more westerly this afternoon and then turn light and variable overnight. Mostly clear skies tonight will help our lows drop into the low to mid 20's.

We will get through the weekend and start the new work week with plenty of sunshine and a bit of a warming trend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's Saturday, low 50's Sunday and mid 50's Monday. Monday night into Tuesday morning we will see a brief bought of mixed showers that will be followed by some partial clearing. Slightly below average highs will be in the forecast through the middle of the week. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 50's.

