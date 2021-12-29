A Short Break Between Systems

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After morning snow showers the chance of more snow will diminish and we will stay cold. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and highs will only reach the mid 20's. NW winds will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the single digits and with a light se breeze, the wind chill factor will make it feel like temperatures have dropped a little below zero.

Following a break in the snow showers tonight we will see them return Thursday morning through Friday morning. Highs will be in the mid 30's through the end of the work week and the weekend ahead. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday. A chance of mixed showers will start the new work week. Highs will warm into the low 40's.

