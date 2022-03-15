Drying up for a few days

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Tuesday night, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the mid-20s to low 30s and westerly winds will be gusty at 10-15 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us for the balance of the week as highs climb into the upper 50s Thursday and Friday. A chance of showers will settle in Friday night and stay with us all weekend. Highs will cool into the mid to upper 40s and lows will be cool enough that some will see a chance of snow showers.

This chance of mixed showers will carry into Monday morning, after which we will see some partial clearing.

