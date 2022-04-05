Clearing up, for a bit

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows on the chilly side, in the low to mid-20s. We will be sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s on Thursday.

We will see a few clouds move in Friday, but we will stay dry for the most part in the region, with a few light spring showers possibly gracing the Cascades. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday will be accompanied by highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will see a slight chance of some showers on Sunday.

