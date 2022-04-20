Wind-Driven Rain On The Way

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A developing system and its associated cold front will deliver a breezy, chilly and rainy day to the High Desert today. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's and southerly winds will pick up to a gusty 10-20 mph. As lows dip to freezing and a little below tonight we will see mixed showers across the region. Don't be surprised by slick streets in the morning. Southerly winds will stay pretty gusty.

Thursday will bring more showers and highs in the mid 50's. Those showers will taper off in the evening, but skies will stay mostly cloudy. This system will be weakening through the day Friday. While we do stay chilly there will only be a chance of scattered showers. Sunny skies are expected Saturday with highs around our average of 61 degrees. Mostly sunny conditions with highs in the low to mid 60's will continue through Monday. Look for a chance of scattered showers beginning Tuesday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!