Thunderstorms are possible, and showers are expected

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We're looking at cloudy skies, and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s Thursday night. We have a chance of thunderstorms that begins Thursday afternoon/early evening, takes a break Friday, then returns Saturday. That rain that is expected to start Thursday night continues all the way through the start of next week, with a chance for showers now holding on through Monday, Memorial Day.

Highs will continue to cool for us, dropping below average, around 60 degrees Friday and keeps dropping in the mid-50s by Sunday. We will begin to warm up Monday, with highs getting back to average by midweek.

