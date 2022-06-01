Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Thunderstorms are expected in C.O. Thursday

KTVZ

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

We're looking at mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday night. While staying partly cloudy, we stay with the warming trend a little longer, with highs in the mid-70s Thursday.

We still see a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, with a chance for rain staying with us all the way through Sunday night. Highs will gradually cool for us, staying in the 70s until Saturday. At that point, we'll be back in the high 60s and mostly cloudy through the weekend. 

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

