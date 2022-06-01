Thunderstorms are expected in C.O. Thursday

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

We're looking at mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday night. While staying partly cloudy, we stay with the warming trend a little longer, with highs in the mid-70s Thursday.

We still see a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, with a chance for rain staying with us all the way through Sunday night. Highs will gradually cool for us, staying in the 70s until Saturday. At that point, we'll be back in the high 60s and mostly cloudy through the weekend.

