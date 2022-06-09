Mostly cloudy, with showers on the way

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

With clouds filling in Thursday afternoon, we have a chance of rain showers by morning. Lows will stay mild with most scattered through the 50s.

Our chance of showers will slowly increase through the day Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Rain will continue Friday night and increase Saturday. We will also see possible thunderstorms and breezy conditions Saturday. Showers will continue through Sunday and into Sunday night. There will be a chance of scattered showers Monday, as the system breaks up. It will leave behind some cooler temperatures, as well.

With sunnier skies going into the middle of next week, we can expect to see another gradual warmup.

