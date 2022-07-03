More rain, clouds, thunder & lightning!

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

I hope you've been staying dry out there while still enjoying the holiday weekend. We've been seeing winds coming out of the southwest, which is responsible for bringing all the stormy weather and rain. We're caught right in the middle of the system, with scattered showers and lots of cloud coverage.

Temperatures have been on the cooler side, with highs ranging in the 60s to upper 70s. Sunday night is set to be cooler, with rain and clouds and lows over the majority of the region in the mid-40s, some of us reaching the 50s.

Monday, Independence Day, is going to look very similar to what Sunday showed. Temperatures should range in the upper 60s to mid-70s. We do see rain and scattered storms throughout the day, carrying us into Tuesday.

