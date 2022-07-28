Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The Excessive Heat Warning that has been in place for the last couple days will stay in place through 11 pm Saturday. Highs today will once again be in the low 100's with northerly breezes this afternoon at 5-10 mph. Some areas will see a chance of afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. Breezes will become light and variable this evening and stay there through the night. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the low 60's.

Highs in the low triple digits are expected to stay with us Friday and through the weekend. A weak low pressure center developing in the Gulf of Alaska will start to draw a little cooler air into the NW beginning Monday when we will see more normal temperatures. Skies will stay sunny, but by the middle of next week we will see our daytime highs back down into the mid 80's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

