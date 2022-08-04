Skip to Content
Mostly clear and average temps for a couple of days

Happy NewsChannel 21 Day at the Deschutes County Fair, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Gusty northwest winds stay with us through the night.

That smoky haze is likely to remain in many areas until the wildfires are contained. Sunny skies and mild temperatures will remain with us through Saturday. Hot temperatures return Sunday, and Monday will be around 100 degrees. Sunny to mainly sunny skies stay with us through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the low 90s. 

