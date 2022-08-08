Red flag warning in place

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Pop-up thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday afternoons. A red flag warning/fire weather warning is in place until Tuesday at 9 pm.

The skies will turn partly cloudy after midnight on Monday. Lows will be in the low 50s to low 60s with light and variable winds. Very little change in the airflow pattern will duplicate Monday's conditions on Tuesday. While we may see a cloud or two, we will finish the week warm and sunny.

Beginning Wednesday, highs will be in the low 90s and stay there through Sunday.

