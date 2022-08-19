Skip to Content
Calm and warm for a while, then we start heating up again

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Mostly clear skies come with another warm night Friday. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Northwest winds will pick up to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25.

Our skies stay mostly clear Saturday with highs a bit cooler in the low 90s. Clear skies and warm temperatures will stay with us right into the weekend. A few thin clouds will invade Sunday, but they will not carry the threat of any showers. Clear, sunny skies will carry us into the new week, along with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. 

A warming trend that gets us back into the 90s starts Wednesday.

