Hot temperatures on the way

Happy Sunday!

It's been a mostly sunny day over the region, with a few clouds. Winds are coming out of the north in a nice and easy flow. Sunday was warm, but we're expecting to get even hotter as we head into the week.

Sunday night's lows are due to be the coolest we've seen in a while, with temperatures reaching all the way down into the 30s.

Monday is going to be hot! Temperatures range in the 80s and 90s. Expect clear skies all day on Monday, with a few clouds entering the region on Tuesday.

We are in for a big warmup. Mid-week, we'll see temperatures pushing 100 degrees -- summer isn't done with us yet!

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

