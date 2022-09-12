Skip to Content
Smoky for a while, but with cooler temperatures

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

An air quality alert is in place for Crook and Deschutes counties until 1 pm on Wednesday.

Our skies will turn partly cloudy Monday night and the smoky conditions will stretch into tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the 40s, with calm winds.

Smoke will stay in our forecast as long as the wildfires continue to burn. Apart from the smoke, our skies will stay mostly sunny for much of the week.

A cooling trend that actually begins Monday will take us into the low 70s by this weekend. Our next chance of showers won't enter until Saturday night and it will last through Sunday. 

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21.

