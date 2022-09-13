Staying hazy, but getting cooler

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Breezes will become light and variable Tuesday night. Skies will be mostly clear with hazy air quality. Lows will be in the low 30s to mid-40s. As long as the wildfires burn, the Cedar Creek Fire, in particular, will live with the potential of a smoky haze staying with us. Apart from that, we will conclude the week under mostly sunny skies with highs staying cool, in the mid-70s.

A weak system will work its way into the Pacific Northwest beginning Friday night. A 20-30% chance of showers along with cooler temperatures will stay with us through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s and lows will be in the upper 20s to around 40. Upper elevations should be aware that sub-freezing temperatures may require you to give some special attention to sensitive plants and animals. Also, with that chance of showers all weekend, you may experience icy conditions in the morning.

